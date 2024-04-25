MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $464.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $562.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.