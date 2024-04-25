New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,685,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,753,971 shares.The stock last traded at $80.52 and had previously closed at $77.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after buying an additional 3,189,254 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,935,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 942,392 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,659,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,094,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,730,000 after purchasing an additional 760,062 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.