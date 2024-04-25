Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Newmont Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of NEM stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.67. 22,957,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,608,479. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

