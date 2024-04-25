Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Gap Down to $30.30

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.30, but opened at $28.65. Old Republic International shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 588,021 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $89,446,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1,208.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,511,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Old Republic International by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 876,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 55.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,263,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,966,000 after acquiring an additional 804,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 701.3% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 777,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 680,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

