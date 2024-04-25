O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $41.35-41.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $42.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8-17.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.95 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 41.350-41.850 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $36.60 on Thursday, reaching $1,056.10. The company had a trading volume of 625,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,097.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,014.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,108.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

