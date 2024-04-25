Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 46,200.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Origin Materials Price Performance
NASDAQ:ORGNW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,331. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.89.
