Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Up 14,100.0% in April

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 14,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Petrofac Stock Up 8.6 %

POFCY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 1,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,664. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

