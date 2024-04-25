Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

PHVS has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

PHVS opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,994,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,440,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

