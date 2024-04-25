Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $99.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.90. 370,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $906,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,734. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after buying an additional 985,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $83,461,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,486,000 after purchasing an additional 525,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.