Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 2,775 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13,875.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 9.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 123.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,209 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,592. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.50. 3,762,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,804. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average is $179.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

