Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $127.90. 232,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

