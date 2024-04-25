Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.87. 37,349,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,838,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.