Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 801.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,274 shares of company stock worth $73,610,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $163.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

