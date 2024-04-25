Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Plexus also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.22-1.37 EPS.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.29. The stock had a trading volume of 108,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.02. Plexus has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $114.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $439,284.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $439,284.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $3,112,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

