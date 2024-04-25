Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $185.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble traded as high as $164.32 and last traded at $162.39, with a volume of 1786187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,865 shares of company stock valued at $16,029,280. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

