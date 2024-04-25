Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGRW) Short Interest Up 15,300.0% in April

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 15,300.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Stock Performance
PEGRW remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,947. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
About Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.