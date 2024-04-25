ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock Price Down 7.4%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 61,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 678,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

ProKidney Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $621.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.08.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $145,498.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,879 shares of company stock worth $232,392. 44.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProKidney by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProKidney during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

