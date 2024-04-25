ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $53.71

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.71, but opened at $50.90. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 29,382,299 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
