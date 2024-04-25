ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $53.71

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.71, but opened at $50.90. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 29,382,299 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

