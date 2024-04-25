Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.60. 247,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

