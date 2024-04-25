Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.
Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance
Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.60. 247,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62.
Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
