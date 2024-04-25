QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. QuantumScape traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 4395625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $18,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 900,249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 371,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Down 8.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 4.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

