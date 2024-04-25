Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $126.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,842. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.28. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.4% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.