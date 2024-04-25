Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Down 14.3%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 192,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 88,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.13.
Route1 Company Profile
Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.
