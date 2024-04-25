Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 234,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,013,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $816.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,058.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,358 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

