ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $950.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $1,000.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.85.

Shares of NOW traded down $38.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $707.47. 2,146,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,432. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

