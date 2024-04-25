Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Increases By 479.1%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 479.1% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,319. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.