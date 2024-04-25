Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Increases By 2,000.0%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.8351 dividend. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.36%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Featured Articles

