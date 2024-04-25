Short Interest in First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Grows By 2,300.0%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNRN remained flat at $8.80 during trading on Thursday. 7,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793. First Northern Community Bancorp has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

