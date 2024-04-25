Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Expands By 25,700.0%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 25,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
Shares of LMRMF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,215. Lomiko Metals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Lomiko Metals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lomiko Metals
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.