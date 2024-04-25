Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Expands By 25,700.0%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 25,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

Shares of LMRMF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,215. Lomiko Metals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.