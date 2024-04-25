Short Interest in TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Increases By 1,307.4%

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 1,307.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TSS Trading Down 1.9 %

TSSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 25,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,170. The company has a market cap of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. TSS has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

