Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Declines By 71.9%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:UNICY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 514,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,609. Unicharm has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Unicharm had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unicharm will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.