Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Drops By 82.8%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TORVF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile
