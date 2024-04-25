Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Drops By 82.8%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TORVF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

