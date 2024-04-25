SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.25

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 19840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SILV. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

