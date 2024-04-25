SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.44

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.44 and last traded at C$11.17, with a volume of 100150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.13. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 47.62%. The company had revenue of C$83.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.5574324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

