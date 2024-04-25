Skillcast Group (LON:SKL) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.46), with a volume of 20746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Skillcast Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Skillcast Group’s payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Skillcast Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,994.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.51.

About Skillcast Group

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, Europe, and internationally. It offers compliance declarations, surveys, and registers; bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; Events Management System for managing online and face-to-face corporate training events; SMCR 360, a suite of compliance tools to centralize, integrate, and automate senior managers and certification regime process; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

