S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $415.50. 2,089,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,688. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.92 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

