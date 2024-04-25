Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Update

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 36,300.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 24.35% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NIKL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 91,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,329. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.

About Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

