Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.09% of Sprout Social worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.58. 259,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

