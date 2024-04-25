Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 182.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,807 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,559 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 58,278,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,561,023. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

