Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 659,471 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth about $30,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,819 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 175.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 169,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 34.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 355,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.06. 1,996,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

