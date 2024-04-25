Stevens Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.68. 1,717,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

