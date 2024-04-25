Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.60. 244,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,101. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SF shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.