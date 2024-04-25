Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 5,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Swvl Stock Down 14.0 %
Swvl stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 190,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Swvl has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About Swvl
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Swvl
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.