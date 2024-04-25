Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 5,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swvl Stock Down 14.0 %

Swvl stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 190,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Swvl has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

