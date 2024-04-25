Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $51.00 at TD Cowen

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $49.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

SYF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,310. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

