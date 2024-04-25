Syon Capital LLC Acquires 3,546 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. 2,270,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

