Syon Capital LLC Acquires 657 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $415.50. 2,089,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,688. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.92 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

