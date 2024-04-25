Syon Capital LLC Acquires 875 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $354.51. The company had a trading volume of 783,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.09.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

