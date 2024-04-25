Syon Capital LLC Buys 2,130 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hess by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.45. 2,413,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.10.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

