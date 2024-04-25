Syon Capital LLC Buys 828 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.36. 4,555,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,642. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

