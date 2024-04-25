Syon Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Syon Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.50. 928,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,824. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.