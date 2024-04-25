Syon Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.13. 3,274,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,153. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

